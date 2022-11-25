The holidays can be tough for those separated from their families — it can also be tough for members of the military who’ve passed away with families who can’t come to visit.
Gone but never forgotten, Wreaths Across America is aiming to pay tribute to those who served their country by placing wreaths on gravestones at Comal Cemetery this holiday season.
“It’s wonderful to be able to give them (a way to be remembered when family is long gone and no one visits the grave),” Jennifer Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff has been part of Wreaths Across America since 2017 — her first experience was one she would never forget.
While Brinkerhoff didn’t play a major role in the program her first year, she was part of the procession, driving behind the convoy delivering wreaths to the cemetery.
For the last several years Brinkerhoff has volunteered time to unload wreaths and this year is helping raise funds to place wreaths on the graves of local heroes.
New Braunfels is celebrating its eighth year in the national program and is one of 3,400 locations participating in Wreaths Across America.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director for Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day.”
Currently, Comal Cemetery has 533 sponsored wreaths to be placed on graves in the cemetery dating back to the 1860s, but need over 2,000 more to meet their goal.
To help reach its goal, Wreaths Across America promises to donate a wreath for every two wreaths purchased.
Once wreaths have been purchased they will be driven down from Maine and delivered to the cemetery.
As soon as the trucks arrive with the wreaths onboard, volunteers, along with members of New Braunfels Jeeps and Drinks and the community, will escort the truck safely to the cemetery and help unload the wreaths.
“(The processions) are touching and the importance (of it all),” Brinkerhoff said.
Hard work by volunteers culminates in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17 when 3,400 locations will honor and remember the lives of those who served.
The New Braunfels ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Comal Cemetery where eight extra wreaths with flags, which represent each military branch being honored, will be presented.
The New Braunfels High School color guard along with the ROTC will perform at the ceremony, which will include several guest speakers like Brinkerhoff followed by a few words from the local VFW commander.
Following the playing of taps the ceremony concludes with those in attendance placing wreaths on gravestones.
“What you do is honor and you remember,” Brinkerhoff said. “What you do is when you lay the wreath down, you say the name and their rank, and you lay the wreath on the grave so they’re never forgotten.”
Wreaths Across America New Braunfels still needs thousands of wreaths to place on the gravestones of every military member buried in the historic cemetery, and only have until Tuesday, Nov. 29 to make it happen.
To sponsor a wreath or learn more about Wreaths Across America visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14963/Overview/?relatedId=29802.
National Wreaths Across America Day in New Braunfels commences at 11 a.m. at the Comal Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17.
