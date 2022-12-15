Getting a picture with Santa is seen as a rite of passage for many, but for some, it’s an opportunity they never had.
When Rotary Club of New Braunfels Event Chair Julie Rivas began reaching out to locals struggling during the holidays to invite them to a Christmas party, she never expected how much a photo with Santa would mean to a 17-year-old who’d never had one.
“This is something you get excited about as a child, and it’s this warm fuzzy feeling that you get to be with Santa and talk to him,” Rivas said.
That was the moment Rivas realized the party the Rotary Club was throwing for 96 children and their families was more than just food and presents — it was about creating memories.
This year the club celebrating its 85th year is partnering with Family Life Center to give kids a Christmas to remember by hosting a party with all the fixings of a traditional holiday.
While the Rotary Club is no stranger to giving back, this is the first time the club’s members are putting special emphasis on the Christmas experience — something every kid deserves to have.
With the holidays weighing heavily on everyone’s hearts, Rotary Club of New Braunfels President Chris Humphries brought the Rotarians together to plan the ultimate Christmas party with presents, food, music and Santa.
It wasn’t until they started contacting those on the guest list to find out what they wanted for Christmas that they began to understand the importance of an event like this.
“We did not expect the response we were getting,” Rivas said. “You think about doing this, and you put it in perspective, and then once you’re in it and you actually have conversations with the families, the realization hits you as to the true need.”
Expecting to find toys on a wish list only to find basic necessities such as toiletries shifted everything.
What started as a simple party morphed into finding more ways to help the families by extending that Christmas experience long after the party is over.
Each family will take Christmas home with them with meal boxes prepared by members of the club along with a special centerpiece to compliment the table.
“It’s this whole little simple idea that we had, that I think that in the grand scheme of things, how big it is and important, and it’s just a simple gesture,” Rivas said. “It’s becoming something special that I think will be meaningful for all of us as a group.”
It was important to Humphries that each Rotarian get personally involved, with many taking their families to hand-pick items to gift each child to comprehend what giving really means.
“We’re gonna impact these families’ lives, but it’s also impacting our family — our kids are excited they’re going shopping,” Humphries said. “The kids are just so excited and I hope that I’m instilling — and others in our Rotary Club — are instilling these good values in their children so they know that it means something to give back to the community.”
The Rotary Club’s own Christmas party served as home base for wrapping where each Rotarian donning an ugly Christmas sweater was invited to wrap gifts to be opened at next week’s event.
Rivas, who has a personal connection to those the Rotary Club is helping, is excited for that day — similar to one she had as a child.
“It’s very, very meaningful to me to be able to do (this),” Rivas said. “It’s a small thing, but it does go a long way because I remember that happening to me, and how impactful that was to me growing up and having that one moment that I held on to.”
The Christmas party marks a new era for the decades-old club looking to expand the ways it gives back to the community, and the start of a new tradition for the Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
