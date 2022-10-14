A wounded warrior who served in Afghanistan has a place to call home thanks to a national nonprofit organization that donated a specially adapted house in the Vintage Oaks neighborhood north of New Braunfels.
During a dedication ceremony on Thursday, the Gary Sinise Foundation, established more than 10 years ago under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, presented the keys to a mortgage-free smart home to retired Army Capt. Derick Carver.
Friends and supporters came together for the dedication ceremony that included an escort by the Patriot Guard Riders, flag-waving, anthem-singing and speeches to celebrate the new home — the 80th that the foundation has presented to a wounded veteran — to help Carver regain his freedom and independence.
The Gary Sinise Foundation built the home through its R.I.S.E. Program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment).
Carver said he was excited to see 18 months of work, planning and construction on the home come to fruition.
“This moment is surreal, having the opportunity to kind of see the culmination of all the hard work and the volunteers and organizations involved in making this happen is humbling,” Carver said. “Really, it’s just, it’s really feeling appreciated and loved and like that aspect of community that’s missing in a lot of places.”
To help Carver overcome his daily mobility challenges and become more independent, the foundation built the specifically adapted smart home to help ease the burden on his family. The home features a range of amenities such as wide hallways and doorways, low countertops, automated blinds, zoned climate, smart technology and other features that provide complete accessibility throughout the home.
“It’s an honor to build these smart homes for our first responders and our wounded service members, but I’m also proud to be part of a great team, our colleagues at the Gary Sinise Foundation that make this day possible,” said Jim Ravella, the foundation’s senior vice president of programs. “Our team does a great job of taking a house and making it a home and giving this to Derick so he can have the independent life that he deserves.”
Carver added that the amenities such as the wide hallways, allow him to use a chair to get around the house, saving his knee and energy for other activities.
“Being able to use that chair and saving the wear and tear on the right knee is huge,” he said. It’s the day-to-day activity that messes it up and makes it difficult. If you hurt that one remaining knee, it puts you down for a really long time.”
The new smart home is made possible through generous monetary and in-kind donations from various national partners, sub-contractors and the American public.
Bulverde-based G. Morris Home served as the builder for the project, the sixth constructed for the foundation.
“As always is the case, the remarkable narrative of selfless sacrifice and especially the drive to not give up, which is demonstrated by all of these warriors that we see — our country’s warriors wounded in action — their stories inspire us,” said retired Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, who serves on the foundation’s board of directors, told ceremony attendees. “Derick Carver’s story will inspire you today.”
It’s been a 12-year journey for Carver from the day he was wounded to the day he received the keys to his “forever home.”
On the morning of Jan. 19, 2010, while serving in the Arghandab River Valley outside of Kandahar, Afghanistan, Carver and his unit met with local teachers and elders to discuss reopening a school that the Taliban had rigged to blow with improvised explosive devices. Along with the Afghan Army, Carver and his platoon moved forward to establish themselves in the school for clearance operations to prevent further targeting.
However, on their way to the school, the Taliban launched a complex ambush using a daisy-chain of 107mm rockets and homemade explosives.
Carver suffered multiple injuries, including the loss of most of his right thigh, multiple fingers becoming fused or partially amputated, and the amputation of his left leg. The attack also resulted in post-traumatic stress disorder and reoccurring complications.
After multiple initial lifesaving surgeries, Carver was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he spent the rest of his 13-month recovery. During this time, Carver underwent more than 50 surgeries and 50 blood transfusions, as well as five plasma transfusions, returning to active duty and becoming the “one-legged Ranger instructor” before retiring in 2012.
Since his injury, Carver has stayed active, competing in CrossFit competitions and winning the U.S. and World’s Strongest Disabled Man in 2017.
He has also competed in the Arnold Sports Classic, where Arnold Schwarzenegger named him the “most inspiring veteran” he has met.
