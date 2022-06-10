Residents in the Vintage Oaks subdivision north of New Braunfels have new neighbors thanks to a national nonprofit organization that donated a specially adapted custom home to a wounded warrior who served in Iraq.
Homes For Our Troops donated the newly furnished home and turned over the keys to Ret. Army Staff Sgt. Oscar Guerra, his wife Felicia and their three sons, Kevin, Aidan and Ronin, on Friday during a ceremony that included an escort by first-responders, Patriot Guard Riders, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Brothers-in-Arms Motorcycle Club, as well as flag-waving, anthem-singing and speeches.
The Guerra family’s new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Guerra said. “I’m extremely humbled about how so many people and so many organizations, so many groups and individuals came together to donate this home to us. It’s no small task. There are so many experts and specialties — people coming together to loan their time. There’s no way that we can be divided (as a country) when you have so many people from so many different parts of the United States come together for this specific mission. Because of that, I’ll live the American dream.”
The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets or reaching for cabinets that are too high.
The Homes For Our Troops organization donated the home to Guerra, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners. Sponsors for the project included the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust, Pepsi, Unilever and Anheuser-Busch.
San Antonio-based MW Christian Builders LLC served as contractor for the project.
“It makes me feel so proud,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B’s vice president of public affairs, as she saw the boys checking out their new bedrooms for the first time. “I’m so happy for the family, and also, it’s humbling that a gift like this to a deserving family really will change their lives and their children’s lives for years to come. There couldn’t be a more deserving family to receive this.”
Guerra was severely injured while serving in Iraq. On Aug. 2, 2007, he was on his second deployment serving as an Infantryman with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, when his vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device near the Baghdad International Airport.
The explosion caused severe injuries to Guerra’s left leg, and doctors immediately amputated it at a Baghdad hospital after his medical evacuation.
Once he returned to the United States, Guerra continued surgeries and rehabilitation at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
“We don’t see what we do as charity,” said Rit. Brig. Gen. Tom Landwermeyer, president and CEO of Homes For Our Troops. “We see what we do as a moral obligation of the citizens of our country to repay a very small portion of a debt that can never be completely repaid to these troops and these families. They served, they sacrificed for all of us so that we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we do every single day in our country.”
Landwermeyer added that many wounded warriors return to unsafe and inaccessible homes.
“It’s all about freedom and independence,” he said. “That’s what they ended up sacrificing for us. A lot of times, they need assistance with a lot of things. I think you would agree that they fought enough for us downrange — they don’t need to continue to fight through their homes. When they come back, their home ought to be a place of respite, and that’s where we come in. But we owe them that as a country.”
Guerra also expressed gratitude to the organizations and individuals associated with the home build.
“I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life,” he said. “That’s for darn sure. I’m going to help them pass on the information on what changes they’ve made in my life, so they can do that for others. There are so many people out there that are far more deserving than I am. The only reason I applied for Homes For Our Troops is because of my wife and my kids. The kids needed a decent home to grow up in. I feel bad for my family that needed to push me in and out of corners and had to jiggle me through narrow passages. I’m going to be fully independent in this home. That’s something that until you have everything taken away from you, you don’t realize how the little things really matter.”
Homes For Our Troops is a publicly funded nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.
Most of these veterans have sustained injuries, including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis or severe traumatic brain injuries.
The organization also provides a pro-bono financial planner for three years to assist in financial planning and household budgeting. Services also include a peer mentoring program consisting of veterans and spouses in the program.
Since 2004, the organization has built and donated more than 325 specially adapted homes nationwide. More than 40 of those have been built in Texas.
