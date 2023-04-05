Natural Bridge Caverns’ newest tour, Hidden Wonders, will open in May, allowing visitors to see newly-developed parts of the cavern that extend beyond the current Hidden Passages Tour.
According to Natural Bridge Caverns Vice President Travis Wuest, the two tours have unique guide scripts separate from each other.
“The purpose is to tell two different stories in two different caves,” Wuest said. “The story of the Hidden Cavern is really about the cave itself and a deeper look into the science and geology and understanding of the cave system, and so it’s really the cave’s story, whereas the Discovery Tour tells the story of the human discovery and human aspect of that.”
The hidden cavern was first discovered in 1967. The Wuest family drilled pilot holes hundreds of feet deep where they thought they might find the rest of the cave system.
On their fourth hole, they lowered a camera and found indications of a room. A larger hole was drilled, and individuals lowered themselves into the room.
The first phase of development in the Hidden Cavern was completed in 1984.
Initially, the first tours in the Hidden Cavern were flashlight tours of the Jaremy Room — the first room in the cavern.
Further development expanded the cavern trail and added lighting to Cathedral Canyon. This led to the Hidden Passages tour that began in 2010.
Since 2017, more developments have been made to introduce the Hidden Wonders Tour.
Five miles of cable have been added to the cave system for both lighting and Wi-Fi that is available throughout the cavern.
The German company Cave Lighting installed the cavern’s new state-of-the-art lighting system. This is the only cave in North America that the company has lit, according to Wuest.
The lighting is LED programmable, allowing lights to turn on and off in relation to where the tour guides are. New speakers have also been added.
A 42-foot-long stainless steel bridge leads to the expanded trail; at the end of the bridge is the new tunnel called “Critter Corridor.”
Additionally, the Hidden Wonders Tour has a colorful light show with an original music score.
There is also a ballroom within the cavern that is available for events. Next to the ballroom is a kitchen prep room for plating food. Nearby bathrooms are also available for eventgoers.
If that sounds convenient, those who have had to walk down the 185 steps to enter and back up those steps to exit will be excited to hear about the BAT.
The BAT, belt-assisted transport, is a ride visitors can use to exit the cavern. It’s a ride that is reminiscent of the moving walkways at airports.
According to tour guide manager Spence Weaver, this is the first one to be installed in a cave and the first to be installed with an elevation change.
The exit has a 19.6-degree elevation and leads to the new exit pavilion. Both the exit and entrance have airlocks to help keep the cavern at its natural temperature and humidity.
Apart from the new developments, one significant distinction of the cavern is the long natural soda straw formations.
When going through the Discovery Cavern, short soda straws can be seen within the cavern. However, the Hidden Cavern allows tourists to see soda straws several feet in length.
According to Weaver, the bats in Discovery Cavern are the reason why the soda straws there are shorter, as the bats likely hit them when flying.
The new lighting makes other formations easily visible within the cavern. Some formations visitors can keep an eye out for include pin cushions, shield formations and cave bacon.
“We’re really excited to get it open to the public, and it’s been a long time coming,” Wuest said.
The Hidden Wonders Tour will open May 12, and tickets for current tours can be purchased at https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/api/tickets.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.