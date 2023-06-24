Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to celebrate and recognize the impact that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer individuals have had on history — locally, nationally and internationally. The uprising at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969 sparked a liberation movement — a call to action that continues to inspire us to live up to our nation’s promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all. The federal government first recognized the month in 1999 when President Bill Clinton declared June “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.” On May 31, 2022, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to “proclaim June 2022 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Pride Month.”
He emphasized that an onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation has been introduced and passed in states across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents. These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQIA+ families in fear and pain. President Biden added that 45% of the LGBTQIA+ youth have seriously considered committing suicide in the last year — a devastating reality that our nation must work urgently to address.
New Braunfels’ newly elected mayor, Neal Linnartz, for whom I voted, has refused to sign the proclamation of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, as crafted and approved in 2019. The alternative proclamation provided by the mayor does not mention LGBTQIA+, nor Pride Month, not even once. Because June has been officially declared as Pride Month, a generic proclamation without addressing the LGBTQIA+ population fails to recognize and honor the historical milestones, accomplishments and ongoing struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. The refusal to sign the proclamation for LGBTQIA+ Pride Month and the presentation of an alternative proclamation omitting any reference to Pride Month or the LGBTQIA+ community disregards the urgent concerns of our increasingly marginalized LGBTQIA+ population in New Braunfels. It is crucial for our city’s leadership to adopt a more inclusive approach, one that supports the unique needs and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community. By doing so, we can foster a more welcoming and affirming environment for all residents of New Braunfels — together we are stronger, for strength lies in our differences, not in our similarities. New Braunfels, we can and must do better.
So speak the words “LGBTQIA+ Pride Month” loud and proud, with excitement and joy — it is good for the soul and hurts no one! It’s a time to dust off our rainbow flags, douse ourselves with glitter and join in the fun. With parades, festivals, concerts and church services, there always a way to become involved — as well as learn some important social history along the way.
