Summer is in full swing, and the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD) is busy with large crowds who are eager to escape the heat.
WORD helps manage water recreation at two Canyon Lake parks and along more than 30 miles of the Guadalupe River in Comal County.
WORD general manager Mike Dussere said at the board’s June 21 meeting that boat ramp visitation has been “super crazy busy, and ridiculously insane” this summer.
“It’s a long wait time to launch, and especially long wait times to recover,” Dussere said. “It’s to the point that the game wardens are saying that they’re seeing a lot of jet skis on the lake well after dark, because they just can’t get off the water.”
Memorial Day weekend was especially busy this year, reversing an early season trend of low visitation to WORD sites.
“Comal Park made a little over $46,000 that weekend, and Canyon was about $67,000,” Dussere said.
Canyon Park broke a visitation record for number of cars.
The organization said dumpsters and portable toilets were “slammed” during the holiday, prompting the district to add more of those facilities this summer.
Low water levels have closed all but one of the county’s operational boat ramps on Canyon Lake in the last year.
“We cut off law enforcement patrols and dumpsters to the closed county boat ramps, and said we’re only taking care of the open ramps,” Dussere said. “But we are continuing to clean them on a reduced basis.”
Even though visitors can’t launch boats, the closed sites are still busy.
“There is traffic at every single closed ramp — I would say at least 15 to 20 cars per ramp,” Dussere said. “Some are down there swimming, some are meeting businesses to rent equipment.”
The WORD board was also updated on recent law enforcement and EMS responses.
On June 2, officials responded to an incident at Comal Park involving a firearm.
A park patron with a gun was “harassing” another family member.
A constable confiscated the gun, but there were no suspects detained in the incident.
The June 10 fatality at Canyon Lake involved a boater on the lake who launched from Canyon Park, WORD officials said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the 49-year-old man’s death.
The man’s identity has not been released.
On June 24, there was a jet ski accident in Canyon Park.
Two jet skis collided, and one person broke their leg.
