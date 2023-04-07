Service Dogs for Kids is hosting its second annual Woofs and Wine event. The proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit organization.
The organization was founded by Angelina Loeza and her husband Jason when they realized they didn’t know of any organizations that helped provide service dogs for children.
“My husband and I are both veterans, and so we kind of just figured that if they give veterans service dogs for PTSD, then they would do it for kids,” Loeza said. “We just found it really disheartening that there was nothing for kids to help them.”
Despite this, Loeza and her husband saw how service dogs could help children with PTSD.
The couple was inspired to create Service Dogs for Kids in order to help children with PTSD, whether that be from sexual or physical abuse, or any other traumatic event.
“We see it as if we can start helping a child heal early on, they can become a more productive adult versus holding on to all of this trauma as a child and waiting until you’re an adult to get that help,” Loeza said.
She and her husband began filing paperwork for their organization in September of 2020.
Besides paying a $75 application fee, families don’t need to worry about further charges from the organization.
Service Dogs for Kids pay for the dog, training and vet bills before placing the dog with a family.
The organization is able to do this through volunteers and fundraisers such as Woofs and Wine.
The first Woofs and Wine event happened last April, during Child Abuse Awareness Month; the event has wine and dog-friendly activities for the more furry family members.
Around 100 people showed up to the first event, which proved to be a success. Loeza believed the event was a fun way to bring awareness to the cause and also gave the opportunity to highlight local wineries.
This year, there will be live music from Shadow Band ATX, food trucks, wine from Water 2 Wine New Braunfels and charcuterie boards from Glam Haus Event Co.
For attendees’ dogs, there will be barkuterie boards and doggy “wine.”
The event will take place on Saturday, April 22 at Big Fred’s BBQ.
Those interested in buying tickets, donating to support the organization, or applying for a service dog can do so at https://www.servicedogsforkids.org/events.
