SPRING BRANCH — On Wednesday, two Smithson Valley seniors signed letters of intent to play football at Division I college programs.
Offensive lineman Colton Thomasson committed to Texas A&M, while linebacker Gavin Woods committed to Navy.
In a season where the Rangers made their first state quarterfinal since 2015 with a 12-2 record and a perfect 7-0 run through District 12-5A-I, Woods and Thomasson were linchpins of the team on both sides of the ball.
“Today is a realization of a dream they’ve both had for a long time,” head coach Larry Hill said. “Sometimes you dream of things, and they don’t come to pass. We’ve all experienced that, but in this particular case, for these two different young players, it has come to pass.”
Woods, the Rangers’ leading tackler of the 2022 season, finished the year as the District 12-5A-I defensive MVP and a unanimous district first-team all-defense selection.
“He’s going into the Navy, so not only did the football program just get better, but our country just got better,” Hill said about Woods.
Thomasson, standing at 6-foot-8 inches and 325 pounds, was the Rangers’ top offensive lineman, leading the team’s rushing attack to over 2,500 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.
He was the unanimous District 12-5A-I offensive line MVP and a unanimous district first-team all-offense selection.
Intending to sign with the Aggies since the summer of 2021, Thomasson ultimately turned down many other DI offers, making Texas A&M his top pick.
“He’s been committed to A&M for quite some time,” Hill said. “He had a lot of different offers and a lot of other opportunities that he could have done but has clung to A&M, and we’re proud that he’s done that… He’s not only going to play well, but he’s going to represent our community well.”
“I’m gonna go to Texas A&M, but it’s gonna be an honor to tell everybody that I have the class discipline and tradition that Smithson Valley High School taught me,” Thomasson said.
