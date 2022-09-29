After making a transformation in early 2020, the Women’s Business Alliance has emerged as a women’s business and networking group, growing its numbers with each monthly meeting.
Formerly the New Braunfels Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Business Alliance became the new name for the group that is a committee of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
The goal of the Women’s Business Alliance is to increase success of women in business through a forum of continuing education and networking. Additionally, the WBA shares its success with the next generation of women through the provision of educational scholarships to local high school girls.
“Our mission is to empower women,” said Blythe Cox, current chair. We can learn from each other, even outside of work.”
In the past two years, the group has raised funds for young women going to college, hosted a panel on running a business, and provided monthly luncheons where members could learn more about networking and leadership.
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month at McKenna Events Center. Meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch, a featured guest speaker and spotlight tables highlighting local businesses.
Meeting topics have covered communication and networking skills, storytelling for businesses, highlights on local nonprofits and community awareness. Past presentations have included “Manage Overwhelm” and “Finding Your Superpowers,” as well as an overview about Communities in Schools of South Central Texas by CEO Chris Douglas. Speakers also have shared their journeys and lessons learned, both in their personal and professional lives.
Members represent a wide range of occupations, including home business owners, attorneys, communication consultants, photographers, artists, financial industry experts and more.
The Women’s Business Alliance membership is included with Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce membership. However, it is not required. Dues for non-Chamber members are $150 annually. Luncheons are $20 per person to cover meeting costs.
In February 2022, the Women’s Business Alliances hosted the inaugural Women’s Business Conference, a one-day event featuring speakers and business booth exhibits. The group now has plans to make the conference an annual event, with the 2023 date set for Feb. 9 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
To learn more about the New Braunfels Women’s Business Alliance, or to join the committee, visit chamberinnewbraunfels.com/womens-business-alliance/ or contact the Alliance via Facebook at nbwomensbusinessalliance or at 830-625-2385.
