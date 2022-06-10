Federal transportation authorities are looking into the causes of two recent aircraft crashes with connections to New Braunfels National Airport.
On Monday, a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed hours after taking off from the airport, killing the pilot and a child on its way to Kenedy Regional Airport. On Thursday afternoon, a Piper Cherokee crashed on or near an airport runway; authorities said the pilot was not injured.
Both incidents are being investigated by the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Airport officials confirmed both incidents but declined official comment, deferring to FAA offices in San Antonio and Fort Worth. Calls and emails to those offices were not immediately returned Friday afternoon. The national FAA office early Friday evening confirmed Monday’s crash 50 miles southeast of San Antonio killed both people onboard, including the pilot. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the pilot as 32-year-old Carin Kopecki, was a native of Hobson in Karnes County. It was unclear whether she still resided there and her relationship to the passenger, identified only as a male minor.
Both were aboard the Cessna 182G Skylane that crashed while nearing its destination around 5 p.m., the FAA said. First responders from the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, Karnes County EMS and several volunteer fire departments responded.
On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., New Braunfels fire and police departments and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the local crash, in which photos indicated a Piper with damage to its front nose, but still upright.
Airport officials would not provide the name, age, gender or residence of the pilot, but confirmed the operator was the lone occupant inside the plane and was not seriously injured.
Preliminary reports on both incidents were not immediately available from the FAA or NTSB, which can take up to a year to complete their investigations, authorities said.
The FAA is still investigating the May 28 crash of a single-engine Cessna 172 that hit a tree as it approached Canyon Lake’s Hancock Airport. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said a 39-year-old man from Tuxedo, New York, and a 38-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son, both of Canyon Lake, were transported to San Antonio’s University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
