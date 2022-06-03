A woman who befriended one person at a Bulverde area RV park was charged with shooting one of his neighbors early Friday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies were called to the 13900 block of U.S. 281 North around 2:50 a.m. Friday for a gunshot victim.
“They made contact with the caller, the victim’s girlfriend, and the victim, who was lying on the ground holding his right arm,” Smith said.
“At this point, deputies don’t know who shot him. He said he didn’t get a good look at who shot him but said he saw a laser pointed at him before he was hit,” Smith added. “He said he saw someone run into the woods behind the property.”
Smith said deputies placed a tourniquet on the male victim, 37, from Spring Branch, who had non-life threatening injuries. Bexar-Bulverde Fire and EMS arrived and transported him via ground ambulance to University Hospital in San Antonio.
Smith said investigators questioned the man, his girlfriend, a 28-year-old woman also from Spring Branch, who said she also didn’t see anything because she was readying for bed. She said she called the owner of properties on the south end of the park, who said he did own a revolver with a laser that was inside the RV.
Smith said she informed the man her boyfriend had been shot, and the man soon arrived on the scene. Deputies asked him to see if the firearm was still inside his RV.
“He went inside the RV and located a female, identified as Samantha Nicole Perez, who was detained and placed in a patrol unit before she was taken for further questioning by CID detectives,” Smith said. “Based on that interview and evidence, she was charged.”
Perez, 30, listed as homeless but residing in New Braunfels according to the arrest log, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram. Her bond had not been set as of late Friday afternoon and she remained in Comal County Jail.
Smith said the incident remains under investigation. She said the suspect and the man who owned the RV had gone fishing earlier in the day. She did not know the victim, whose condition was unavailable Friday afternoon.
