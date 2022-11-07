SAN ANTONIO — Davenport blew out Marble Falls 49-7 in its final regular season game on Friday night.
The Wolves (9-1 overall, 4-1 in district) placed second in District 13-4A-I and clinched their first playoff birth in program history.
In this game, the Wolves took control early and did not let up, scoring 35 points in the first half.
The first of those scores came on the game’s first play, as junior wide receiver Emmet Greiman ran back the opening kickoff for a 76-yard return touchdown.
Despite starting on time, a lightning delay halted the contest immediately after the touchdown for 30 minutes before it continued.
Late in the first quarter, Davenport junior defensive back C.J. Tanner recovered a fumble, placing the team at the opposing 5-yard line, which led to a touchdown run from senior running back Shastin Golden.
Up 14-0, the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs early in the second quarter. The Wolves capitalized, as junior quarterback Triston Hamlin connected with senior wide receiver David Miller for a 23-yard score.
The Wolves’ defense followed with an 81-yard interception return by senior cornerback Darion Brown to the house to go up 28-0.
They finished the half up 35-0 after Golden ran for a 64-yard touchdown near the end of the period.
Late in the third quarter, Brown intercepted another pass, running it back for his second touchdown of the night.
Up 42-0, the Wolves brought out their second unit to finish the contest.
Hamlin went 7-9 with 88 yards and one touchdown. Miller had three catches, for 51 yards and one score.
As for the Wolves’ rushing attack, they had 29 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Golden took most of the load with 15 carries, 180 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense got three sacks and forced four takeaways.
The Wolves will turn their attention to the UIL Class 4A playoffs, where they will face Fredericksburg in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Battlin’ Billie Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.