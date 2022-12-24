SAN ANTONIO — After closing its non-district schedule with two straight losses, Davenport boys basketball opened district play, defeating Navarro 59-42.
The Wolves’ strong defensive effort against the Panthers moves them to a 12-5 record overall with a 1-0 District 27-4A record.
The Wolves shot 40.4% (21-52 FG) from the field, 29.4% (5-17 3PT) from beyond the arc and 85.7% (12-14 FT) from the foul line.
They had 39 rebounds (11 offensive) and nine assists. They had six steals, six deflections and two blocks.
Three Wolves scored in double figures. Senior shooting guard Ayeden Edwards led the team with 18 points, followed by senior shooting guard Jaidyn Soverall with 17 and freshman point guard AJ Zamora with 12.
Sophomore point guard Daniel Soukup II finished with eight points.
Soverall had a double-double with a team-high 15 rebounds. Edwards, Soukup II, junior shooting guards Cole Rios and Carson Bloess finished with four rebounds each.
Soverall and Edwards each led the team with three assists.
Davenport will play in the Coach K Classic from Dec. 27-29 at Rockport-Fulton High School in Rockport. The Wolves will play their first tournament game against Incarnate Word Academy at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
