Davenport softball had a breakout season in 2023, as the third-year program made its first playoff appearance.
With the team’s success, the Wolves had five players earn on-field accolades from District 27-4A.
Sophomore outfielder Kinley Keller was the district offensive MVP.
Joining Keller as first team all-district selections are junior pitcher Jordyn Stuessy, junior shortstop Allison Frausto and freshman Jaslyn Alsaigh. Stuessy and Frausto made all-district teams last season, with Stuessy making the first team and Frausto being on the second team in 2022.
Junior third baseman Aubrey Fallon was the Wolves’ lone second team all-district selection.
The team finished the year 15-11, placing third in the district standings (7-3). They won the program’s first bi-district title, ending the season as area qualifiers.
