VICTORIA — After reclaiming a district title, Davenport girls golf returned to the course last week and seized a regional championship.
This is the Wolves’ second Region IV-4A Tournament title in the school’s three-year history, winning the last one in 2021.
This time around, the Wolves entered as favorites and performed as such. On day one, the Wolves shot 329, putting them 29 strokes ahead of second place. On day two, they shot 339 for a two-day total of 668, giving the team a 58-stroke victory.
Individually, Belle Asbury placed second, shooting 82 on day one and 78 on day two, and Molly Woods placed third, scoring 77 and 84 in the first and second rounds, respectively.
Madeline Pate finished in sixth place, Alana Vazquez was 14th and Amber Bassett came in 15th.
“I am so proud of these girls for achieving another goal for our program this year,” head coach Terrell Johnston said. “We are on a revenge tour per se; they reclaimed both the district and regional championships. Our next goal is to medal at the state tournament.”
The Wolves will head off to the Class 4A state tournament on May 14-15 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Doolittle places 8th at region
VICTORIA — In a repeat appearance at the Region IV-4A Golf Tournament, Davenport sophomore Kyle Doolittle finished in eighth place last week.
Dolittle shot a score of 77 on both days one and two for a 154 two-day total. He finished one stroke shy of qualifying for a second-straight state tournament. However, his performance earned him the first alternate position for the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.