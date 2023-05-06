KINGSVILLE — Davenport’s Christian Pena made school history at the Region IV-4A championship track and field meet.
Pena became the first Davenport runner to qualify for the state meet, winning the regional championship in the boys 1,600-meter (4:25.63) and 3,200-meter (9:31.48) races.
He also won district and area championships in both categories.
Pena will be back on the track at state on Thursday, May 11 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Alongside Pena, Darion Brown finished fourth in the 200-meter with a time of 22.48. In the 400-meter, Jaylin Morrow had a time of 52.85 for a sixth place finish. Cal Taylor placed fourth in the 800-meter (2:01.32).
In the 4x100-meter relay, the team of Barrett Fallon, Kyler Payne, Shastin Golden and Brown were third-place finishers with a time of 43.19 seconds. The 4x200-meter quartet of Payne, Aryck Singletary, Golden and Brown finished in eighth place (1:35.57).
On the girls side, the 4x200-meter relay team of Ryan Kovacs, Jerriana McWilliams, Rylee Reisdorph and Aniah Tinsley placed sixth with a time of 1:45.31. The 4x400-meter relay squad of Emily Wash, Reisdorph, Kovacs and McKaleigh Mattson placed eighth (4:08.01).
In the field, A.J. Graham took eighth place in the boys discus, throwing a distance of 142 feet. Gianni Evans-Williams placed 12th in the boys triple jump with a distance of 40 feet and three inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.