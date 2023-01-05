FISCHER — On Tuesday night, Davenport boys basketball beat Canyon Lake in a 66-36 blowout.
The contest was not only one between two District 27-4A opponents but also a matchup between two budding Comal ISD rivals.
The Wolves (16-6 overall, 2-0 in district) took control early in the contest and did not let go, as the Hawks’ offense continued to struggle. It was Canyon Lake’s 12th game scoring 40 or fewer points this season.
Freshman point guard AJ Zamora had 19 points, followed by senior shooting guards Jaidyn Soverall with 14 and Ayeden Edwards with nine.
Sophomore small forward Carter Williams was the Hawks’ lone double-digit scorer with 17 points. Senior Adrian Duque had six points, followed by junior small forward Mario Aguilar with five.
Both teams will rematch later this month at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 27 at Davenport High School.
The Wolves will host Fredricksburg at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Davenport High School in San Antonio. The Hawks will head on the road to play Bandera at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Bandera High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.