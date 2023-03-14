In a season where Davenport boys basketball made its second-ever playoff appearance, five players earned District 27-4A recognition.
Senior Jaidyn Soverall was the district’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, being able to guard all five positions on the court.
Freshman AJ Zamora was named the district Newcomer of the Year as the team’s second-highest scorer. He shot 40% from beyond the arc.
Senior Ayeden Edwards, who led the Wolves in scoring for a second straight season and is the school’s first player to reach 1,000 points, was named all-district first team. Sophomore Daniel Soukup II also earned first-team honors.
Junior Carson Bloess made second team all-district.
The Wolves went 21-12 overall and 7-5 in district play for third place in the league standings. They finished as bi-district qualifiers.
Five Wolves make all-district
As a young team, Davenport girls basketball just missed the playoffs, falling in a play-in contest to end the year, but the team had five players earn District 27-4A honors.
Junior Jerriana McWilliams made it to the all-district first team.
Sophomores Camryn Carnahan, Yaniska Mestre and Alyana McGarity each earned second team all-district honors.
Sophomore Atahliah Richardson rounded out the group with an honorable mention.
The Wolves finished the year 13-17 overall and were fifth in district standings with a 5-8 league record.
