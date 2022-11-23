After finishing first and second in District 13-4A-I and making it to the area playoffs, Canyon Lake and Davenport unveiled their all-district honorees.
For the Hawks, senior running back Helijah Johnson was named the unanimous District 13-4A-I MVP. Senior linebacker Adrian Duque was named Defensive MVP.
Senior offensive lineman Corey Bowers was named Offensive Lineman of the Year. Senior defensive lineman Andrew Miller was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Senior quarterback Hunter Anderson, senior wide receiver Chase Anderson, sophomore fullback James Garza and senior offensive linemen Sonny Bentley and Brent Harwell earned first team offense honors.
Senior tight end Griffen Williams and senior offensive lineman Jacob Covarrubias made it to second team offense.
Senior defensive back Brayden Welch and senior defensive lineman earned first team defensive honors.
Chase Anderson, sophomore Carter Williams, senior linebacker Brody Ross, junior linebacker Dylan Wunderlich and senior defensive lineman Ryan Verrette landed on the second team offense.
Wolves win district awards
For the Wolves, senior running back Shastin Golden was named Offensive MVP. He finished the season with over 2,000 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns, with two games of over 300 yards.
Senior linebacker Judge Erickson was named Defensive Utility Player of the Year. He led the team with 133 total tackles (86 assists, 47 solos). He had six games with 10 or more tackles.
Junior quarterback Triston Hamlin, junior tight end Emmet Greiman, junior wide receiver Kyler Payne, junior offensive lineman Jack Saberon and senior offensive lineman Carter Traynor earned first team offense honors.
Senior wide receiver David Miller and junior offensive lineman Bubba Thompson made it on the second team offense.
Sophomore wide receiver Dante Singletary and junior offensive lineman Anthony Rodriguez earned honorable mention.
On the defensive end, senior defensive back Darion Brown, junior defensive lineman Ryan Howe and junior linebackers C.J. Tanner and Zahir Livingston earned first team defense honors.
Senior defensive back Jaidyn Soverall and senior linebacker Marcus Brew-Adams landed on the second team defense.
Sophomore defensive back Aryck Singletary and junior defensive linebacker Joseph Reyna earned honorable mention.
Senior kicker/punter Joshua Gil was named Special Teams MVP.
