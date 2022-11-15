FREDRICKSBURG — In its first-ever playoff appearance, Davenport defeated Fredricksburg 36-6 Friday night.
The win gives the Wolves (10-1 overall, 4-1 in district) a program-first playoff victory and their first bi-district championship.
The Wolves got off to a hot start, going up 30-0, while the defense held the Billies from moving the ball downfield and forcing two turnovers.
Early in the game, the Billies drove it down to the opposing 20-yard line but missed a 37-yard field goal wide right.
The Wolves took over and scored on the drive’s first play off an 80-yard run from senior running back Shastin Golden.
Midway through the second quarter, Davenport junior quarterback Triston Hamlin found sophomore wideout Dante Singletary on a slant, running it back 64 yards. The play led to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hamlin to senior wide receiver David Miller for a 14-0 lead.
The Billies fumbled on the following possession, forced by junior linebacker Zahir Livingston and recovered by junior defensive back Cole Borron. Hamlin threw a short pass to junior wide receiver Kyler Payne who ran for a 22-yard touchdown, closing the half up 21-0.
Starting the second half, the Wolves forced a safety on a punt attempt. On the next drive, Hamlin connected with junior wide receiver Emmet Greiman for a 38-yard touchdown, going up 30-0.
Fredericksburg got its first score right after with a 27-yard touchdown but failed to convert on the 2-point attempt.
The Billies were backed up at their two-yard line early in the fourth quarter and fumbled in their end zone, allowing Davenport senior cornerback Jaidyn Soverall to recover for a touchdown, bringing the game to a 36-6 final.
The Wolves now move on to the area round where they will face Calallen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Victoria Memorial Stadium in Victoria.
