WIMBERLEY — Davenport girls basketball lost its second straight game to Wimberley this season, 46-28, Friday night.
The Wolves (11-13 overall, 3-5 in district) are now tied for fourth place in District 27-4A standings.
Junior Jerriana McWilliams led the team with eight points, followed by freshman Abby Symon with six and sophomore Kinley Keller with five.
Sophomore Atahliah Richardson had nine rebounds (three offensive), seconded by McWilliams and Keller with six boards each.
The Wolves will head on the road to face Canyon Lake for a rematch of a Jan. 3 contest where the Wolves won 39-28. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
Wolves fall to Wimberley 61-53
SAN ANTONIO — Davenport boys basketball lost its third straight game, falling to Wimberley 61-53 Friday night.
The Wolves (17-9 overall, 3-3 in district) sit alone in fourth place in District 27-4A standings.
They will face the Texans again to close the regular season Tuesday, Feb. 14 on the road in Wimberley.
The Wolves will host Canyon Lake for a rematch of a Jan. 3 contest where the Wolves won 66-36. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Davenport High School in San Antonio.
