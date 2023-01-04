SAN ANTONIO — In a fight between two Comal ISD opponents, Davenport girls basketball defeated Canyon Lake 39-28 Tuesday night.
The District 27-4A game was a physical, defensive slugfest, with both teams remaining neck-and-neck until the Wolves took over in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves took the early advantage, going on a 10-0 run to open the game. Sophomore Yaniska Mestre was responsible for eight points, scoring six and assisting on another bucket.
The Hawks closed the quarter with a 7-2 run, cutting the lead to 12-7.
After a bucket by the Wolves, the Hawks scored eight unanswered points to take a 15-14 lead via a 3-pointer by sophomore point guard Reece Coburn.
Davenport took back the lead 18-15 to close the first half with a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer from sophomore Alyana McGarity.
The third quarter was the game’s lowest scoring, with Hawks outscoring their opponent 7-3 to take a 22-21 at the end of the period.
Although Canyon Lake led by as much as 26-21 to start the fourth, the Wolves stepped offensively, going on a 17-2 run to close the game.
With the win, the Wolves improve to 7-9 overall, going 2-2 in district, while the Hawks fall to 7-14 and 0-3 in district.
The Wolves (31.6% FG, 21.4% 3PT, 48% FT) outshot the Hawks (25.6% FG, 8.3% 3PT, 38.9% FT) in all facets. The Wolves also won the turnover battle, grabbing 21 takeaways and converting them into 17 points.
McGarity led the Wolves with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), followed by Mestre with nine and freshman Abby Symon with eight.
Sophomore Atahliah Richardson led the team with six rebounds (two offensive), seconded by McGarity with five (two offensive). Mestre had a team-high three assists and three steals.
Coburn led the Hawks with 14 points and went 5-7 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Ayren Lightfoot was second on the team with six points (3-4 FG).
Coburn also led the team with seven deflections and tied with sophomore Mya Vorhis for three steals each.
Vorhis had the Hawks with eight rebounds (two offensive).
Both teams will continue their district schedules Friday, Jan. 6. The Hawks will host Bandera at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer, while the Wolves will head on the road to play Fredericksburg at Fredericksburg High School.
