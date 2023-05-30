SAN ANTONIO — Davenport baseball’s historic 2023 campaign came to an end Saturday after falling to Sinton in the regional semifinals.
The Wolves (23-17) fell just shy of one of the biggest upsets of the season as they grabbed game one 1-0 Thursday and lost games two and three 6-5 and 3-2 Saturday.
The Pirates came into the series sporting a 20-game winning streak and only one loss on the year.
Even then, the Wolves held their high-powered opponents scoreless in game one. The contest was a single-score affair, with Davenport’s Bubba Thompson hitting an RBI double in the top of the fifth.
Pitcher Brayden Mulkey held down the fort most of the game with five strikeouts while allowing six hits and five walks through 6 1/3 innings. Diego Flores picked up the save in the final 2/3 inning, allowing no hits, no runs and one walk.
Despite the upset victory, the Wolves still had to win another contest to move on to the next round.
They trailed 5-2 in game two midway through the third. In the bottom of the inning, Emmet Greiman hit a sac fly to bring in a runner, followed by an RBI double from Mulkey out to right field, making it a one-score game at 5-4.
Despite the momentum shift, the Pirates held down the fort for the next three innings, allowing three hits but no runs from the Wolves. They extended their lead to 6-4 in the top of the fifth with an RBI sac fly.
The Wolves brought the game within one again at 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single from Greiman, but they grounded out in the next at-bat and struck out right after, tying the series at 1-1.
In game three, the Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but the Wolves responded in the top of the fourth as Thompson reached home on a fielder’s choice, tying it at 1-1.
The Pirates answered in the following frame with an RBI single and extended their lead 3-1 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.
In an attempt to come back, Mulkey hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, making it a 3-2 ballgame with one out. However, the Wolves struck out on their next at-bat and popped out to center field, ending the series and their season.
The Wolves finish their third-ever season winning bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal titles, ending the year as a formidable force in Region IV-4A.
