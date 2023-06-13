Davenport baseball continued to build upon its foundation in 2023 as the three-year program reached its first regional semifinal.
After going 23-17 overall, placing third in the district standings and grabbing their first area and regional quarterfinal titles, the Wolves had 12 players earn recognition from District 27-4A.
Junior left fielder Brayden Mulkey and junior designated hitter Bubba Thompson were unanimous first team all-district selections. This is Mulkey’s third-straight appearance on an all-district team, as he made the first team in 2022 and second team as a freshman in 2021.
Sophomore right fielder Daniel Soukup II and senior first baseman Loch Taylor joined Mulkey and Thompson as first-team honorees.
The Wolves packed the 27-4A second team with seven players — junior pitcher Hayden Harper, senior catcher Cody Rogers, sophomore pitcher Dylan Bohlke, junior second baseman Ethan Rust, senior third baseman Cody Mechler, senior shortstop Jacob Symon and junior center fielder Emmet Greiman.
Sophomore pitcher Cooper Martin rounded out the group as an honorable mention choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.