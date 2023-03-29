SAN ANTONIO — In its first-ever area round appearance, Davenport boys soccer defeated San Antonio Memorial 5-3 Tuesday night.
The Wolves (15-5-2 overall, 9-2-1 in district) will continue their historic run in the regional quarterfinal round of UIL Class 4A-II playoffs.
In the contest, the Wolves took a significant 4-1 lead in the first half, giving them enough cushion for the victory.
Senior Logan White led the team with three goals, scoring his second hat trick through two playoff contests.
Senior Mark Terrazas and sophomore Vicente Hernandez scored the remaining two goals.
Junior Carlos Ortiz led the team with a pair of assists. White and freshman Enrique Padilla each had one assist.
The Wolves will face Austin Achieve at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Cougar Stadium at Canyon High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.