SAN ANTONIO — After winning six of its last seven games, Davenport boys basketball fell in a 51-48 nailbiter to San Antonio Southwest Tuesday night.
Despite keeping the game close with big shots near the end of each half, the Wolves (7-3) could not rally past the Dragons.
The Dragons got a decent start, going up 5-0 early in the ballgame, providing cushion to finish the first quarter up 12-7.
The Wolves came back in the second quarter with a more systematic offensive approach which opened up 3-point shots for senior Ayden Edwards (9 PT, 2 STL) and freshman AJ Zamora (11 PT, 4 AST, 2 STL). They outscored their opponents 16-12, cutting the deficit at halftime to 24-23.
The Dragons improved their defense in the third quarter, chasing Davenport’s shooters off the 3-point line, forcing the Wolves to make interior shots.
Being down 39-35 to start the fourth, the Wolves made the ball game a one-point affair, 49-48, within the game’s final minute off a pair of free throws from sophomore Daniel Soukup II (6 PT, 7 REB).
Even though they had opportunities to score late, the Wolves could not capitalize on second-chance opportunities and committed three turnovers in that span.
The Wolves also struggled from the free-throw line, only going 11-22 for the night.
The Wolves will play in the Navarro Tournament, opening against Gonzales Thursday, Dec. 8, at Navarro High School in Seguin.
