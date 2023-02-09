SAN ANTONIO — Davenport boys basketball continued its four-game win streak, defeating Bandera 60-53 Tuesday night.
After earning a playoff berth last week, the Wolves now move up to third place in District 27-4A standings.
The contest was a rematch of a Jan. 13 game, which the Wolves lost 49-46.
This time, the Wolves held the Bulldogs to single digits in the first quarter, leading 13-4. They had a 30-17 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored Davenport 36-30 in the second half, but they could not overcome the deficit.
Davenport senior shooting guard Ayeden Edwards reached a career milestone, scoring 1,000th points.
The Wolves will face district No. 1 Boerne in its final home game of the regular season. The last time both teams faced out, the Wolves lost in a 68-34 blowout on Jan. 17. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Davenport High School in San Antonio.
Wolves blow out Bandera
BANDERA — Davenport girls basketball defeated Bandera for the second time this season in a 73-41 blowout Tuesday night.
Having finished the regular season, the Wolves tied Wimberley for fourth place in District 27-4A standings. Both teams will face off in a play-in game for the last playoff spot to end the week.
As for the contest itself, the Wolves outscored their opponent each quarter, shooting 46.8% from the field and scoring 28 points in the paint.
Sophomore Alyana McGarity led the team with 22 points, followed by junior Jerriana McWilliams with 16 and sophomore Camryn Carnahan with 11.
Sophomore Atahliah Richardson finished with nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds (two rebounds). Sophomore Yaniska Mestre had seven points, and Abigail Symon had six.
The Wolves will play Wimberley at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Canyon High School.
