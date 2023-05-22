MANOR — Davenport baseball continues to make history in 2023 as the team advanced to its first-ever regional semifinal.
The Wolves defeated Belville in a two-game sweep last week, grabbing game one 4-1 Thursday and game two 2-1 Friday.
In game one, the Wolves’ senior shortstop Jacob Symon was 2-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base. Junior center fielder Emmet Greiman was 1-3 with an RBI. Senior third baseman Cody Mechler was 2-4 with a run.
Junior Brayden Mulkey picked up the win on the mound, pitching a complete game and striking out nine batters. He allowed four hits, one run and two walks.
In game two, Mulkey was 1-2, scoring one run. Mechler was 1-3 with a run. Junior Bubba Thompson had an RBI.
On the mound, Diego Flores pitched through 5 ⅔ innings with nine strikeouts, allowing four hits, one run and four walks. Hayden Harper pitched the final 1 ⅓ innings, allowing one hit and two walks.
The Wolves will face off against Sinton to end the week. The Pirates are 33-1 this season, sporting a 20-game win streak.
Game one is at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Coastal Bend College in Beeville. Game two will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at North East Sports Park in San Antonio. If needed, game three will directly follow game two.
