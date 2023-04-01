How can a country as rich as the U.S. have so many people living in poverty? This is the question that Mathew Desmond tries to answer in his new book, “Poverty by America.”
We could bring that closer to home by asking, how can a state as rich as Texas have so much poverty? As of 2021, 14.3% of Texans lived below the poverty line. And more than 20% of Texans under the age of 18 live below the poverty line.
Desmond dismisses the usual explanations for poverty — wage competition from immigrants and others or faults in the poor. Rather, he says poverty exists because we allow it and benefit from it. The book goes into many details both to explain why the traditional view is wrong and to explain the reasoning for why poverty exists. Those details are way too many and too important to try to summarize here. Instead, I will focus only on one area.
People are poor because they don’t make enough money. This seems obvious, but why don’t they make enough money? The minimum wage is a place to start. The national minimum has not been updated since 2009. It is $7.25 per hour, or a bit over $15,000 per year for a person working full time. Texas has no minimum wage law. It simply references the federal law.
The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which created the minimum wage, said that it was “to protect this Nation from the evils and dangers resulting from wages too low to buy the bare necessities of life.” This suggests that the goal was a living wage. A single person working full-time would be right at the poverty line at this wage.
For the people who are fortunate enough to make above the minimum wage, we limit power in the workplace by continuing to believe that employers and workers are equals, entering a contract for the purchase of labor. We do this in several ways, but the most telling is our hostile views of collective bargaining. Major employers routinely employ illegal, or barely legal, measures to discourage labor organizing, and suffer little or no penalty. In Texas, only about 4% of workers are union members. So, Joe Worker is free to negotiate his terms of employment with Apple, Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, etc.
Non-compete agreements and non-poaching rules, often applied to entry-level workers who have no critical business secrets, can further limit the options available to low-income workers. Imagine working at one fast-food outlet and not being able to take a higher paying job at another.
Then there are several issues related to wage security. Forty percent of workers in Texas have no paid sick leave. Go to work when you’re sick or lose pay. A survey of restaurant workers in Houston found that 63% went to work when sick.
Texas law allows eligible people to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave. If your employer provides other paid leave, you may use that, but most low-wage workers don’t have this benefit.
Another threat to wage security of concern to low-wage workers is wage theft. Typically, this involves a violation of labor rules related to accurate recording of hours or the payment of overtime. A study in 2017 found that 11% of low-income workers in Texas suffered wage theft at an annual cost of $1.2 billion.
Economic inequality is a topic that should be raised as a major public policy issue now. If we believe that low-income workers deserve a living wage and equal benefits, then it’s time that we review what we do individually and though our public policies that promote inequality and poverty.
