If you follow the rhetoric out of Austin, you might think that the property tax is the biggest tax problem in the state. It probably is a problem. I don’t like writing that check every January any more than you. But the larger problem is that the burden of taxes in Texas falls most heavily on those who are least able to carry it: The poor and working class.
Texas has the second most regressive state and local tax system of the country, according to a study by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy. Their analysis concluded that:
— The poorest 20% pay about 13% of income in state and local taxes.
— Richest 1% pay about 3% of income in state and local taxes.
Another way of stating it is to compare the before and after tax collection size of incomes.
— Before taxes, the richest 1%’s average income is 124 times larger than the average income of the poorest 20%’s.
— After taxes, the richest 1%’s average income is 140 times larger than the average income of the poorest 20%’s.
If income inequality is a real concern, our state and local tax structures make it worse.
Again, the rhetoric might lead us to believe that property tax reform is at least a part of the solution to this problem. As I write, the legislature is still arguing over two different plans for property tax relief. Both would use about half of the current budget surplus for property tax relief. One would use essentially an across-the-board approach that would direct most of the relief to owners of high-end homes and commercial property. The other would direct 30% of the total to homeowners, providing more relief to low-income homeowners. But even this second plan would provide the greatest relief to higher-income people. Neither would require any tax savings to be passed on to renters.
Lowering property taxes for lower income homeowners is clearly a step in the right direction. But allocating 70% of the total package to a more across-the-board approach will give a greater benefit to wealthier property owners. Leaving renters out skips more than half of the population, probably the poorest half. It is also a windfall for landlords.
Another major wrinkle in both plans is that the property tax is a locally administered tax used for local purposes. It pays for most of the activities of county and municipal governments and a large share of schools. The state will have to replace the property taxes not collected so that schools or other local services are not cut. This becomes an ongoing cost to the state.
The problem with an ongoing cost is that it requires an ongoing revenue source. The budget surplus is not likely to be repeated in the next budget period. Whether it is repeated or not, it’s worth looking at where the state gets money. Fifty-three percent is from the sales tax. Most of the surplus is also from the sales tax. In other words, property taxes are being replaced by sales tax revenues.
From a tax fairness perspective, this will make the situation worse. According to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy:
— The poorest 20% pay about 3.7% of their income in property taxes.
— The top 1% pays about 1.8%.
— The poorest 20% pay 9.3% of their income in sales taxes.
— The top 1% pays 1.2%.
In short, we are likely replacing a regressive tax with an even more regressive tax. This is progress only for the wealthy.
In total, I’m not sure which problem the folks in Austin are trying to solve. If it is to provide tax relief for lower income people, their competing plans are wanting. If it’s for political theater, the size of the checks that we write in January will be smaller, and we’ll feel relief. But every time we shop, we’ll be nicked for smaller amounts. Those small nicks will add up to more than the difference in our January checks.
(0) comments
