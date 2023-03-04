Recently, I received a bunch of social media posts urging me to help protect kids from woke indoctrination by endorsing parental rights and school choice. These posts bring back many, not very pleasant memories.
I spent most of my life in Wisconsin, my native state. Wisconsin dreamt up the notion of voucher schools, or school choice, in the 1980s. It was not an answer to something as ill-defined as woke. Fortunately, that term had yet to be invented. It was intended to be a response to a very real problem. The public schools in Milwaukee, the state’s largest school district, were failing.
Consistent with the notion that this was intended to solve a specific problem, the program was initially confined to a small number of communities with troubling schools. Those who supported choice argued that parents should have the right and the financial ability to move their kids from a failing school to a school where they might have a better chance of success. They also argued that students exiting public schools would force these schools to improve.
Unfortunately, choice was a political solution to a very complex problem. It did not address the core reasons that schools were failing. These schools were largely populated by students from very poor, and often dysfunctional, families. The community experienced too much crime. Young people had few, or no, role models to show them the possibility of a better life. The school facilities were old and in need to repair or renovation. And the primary motivation for the teachers was to get reassigned to a better school, with the result of inexperienced teachers and lots of turnover. Nothing changed because all these root causes remained. But some things got worse.
In fact, the program actually hurt the public schools in two ways. First, the kids who took advantage of choice were probably the ones whose parents were already most involved in their education. They were probably among the better students. Moving them out lowered the standards and the expectations. Second, it took money from the public schools.
I’ve heard the words here in Texas: public schools will lose no money because of choice. Unless a complete rewrite of the school aids formula is planned, public schools will lose money. A major factor in the school-aids formula is the number of students. If that number falls, the amount of state funds the district gets will fall.
If you have a school system with 1,000 students spread over grades K through 12, and 100 of them leave, unless they are focused on specific programs, it will not result in the need for fewer teachers. A third-grade class with 27 students requires a teacher just like a class with 30. Will the number of administrative staff decrease? Probably not. The building and grounds will be the same, so custodial staff will not change. In short, the fixed cost of the district will remain fixed.
So, what happens when revenues fall? The few items that can be controlled will be cut: fewer books for the library, less frequent textbook replacement, fewer teacher training opportunities, fewer student field trips, fewer band instruments. The quality of the educational experience will decline.
Since the late 1980s, Wisconsin’s experiment in choice — now extended statewide — has been studied repeatedly, usually by academics who submit their work to peer review. The nearly unanimous conclusions are that kids who go to private schools have no better, and often worse, outcomes than their peers who stay in public schools. This political solution to a complex economic, social, and educational problem simply does not work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.