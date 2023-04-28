I spent a little time looking over the things that I’ve written over the past few months. Good grief, I am depressing. It’s hard to discuss many of the issues that face us without sounding depressing. Poverty, climate, and the state of our democracy are all enough to make you pull the blankets up over your head. The way we are — or are not — addressing those issues will make you assume the fetal positions under your blankets.
Not wanting to disappoint, this month I have another depressing topic. Within one recent week, a teenage boy was shot because he knocked on the wrong door by mistake, young cheerleaders were shot because they mistakenly tried to enter the wrong car, and a young woman was shot because she drove up the wrong driveway. Collectively, these incidents point to two basic problems that plague our society.
The first is guns. We have more guns per capita than any of our peer countries — 120.5 guns for every 100 people. Canada ranks second with 34.7 guns per hundred people. The fact that we tend to increasingly use those guns quickly, and almost causally, is much worse than the numbers.
This tendency to meet every unusual event or challenge with a gun relates to the other basic problem — hate and fear. It’s not a coincidence that most of the people who find themselves on the receiving end of guns are different. The most common difference is being black. When’s the last time that your read an account of a white kid being shot more than 40 times by eight cops? Even Clyde Barrow wasn’t hit that many times, but a black kid recently suffered this end.
North America has been multi-racial and multi-cultural since the beginning. Native Americans were at Jamestown, Plymouth, Quebec, and St. Augustine long before any Europeans appeared. Blacks have been in what is now the U.S. since 1619. Hispanics were in Texas before any Anglos. But still these folks are too often treated as the “other.”
Blacks have been abused, discriminated against, feared, and hated for most of the last 400 years. Most of us know a little about slavery and Jim Crow. Most don’t know about Tulsa, redlining, the structure of Social Security that eliminated most occupations followed by blacks, or that black veterans did not benefit equally from the GI Bill.
For a time in the 1960s and ’70s, it seemed we were making progress —voting rights, fair housing, affirmative action, etc. The racism was still there, but it was less visible. Now we’re nearly back to the 1950s.
I could spend some effort chronicling the history of Native Americans, Hispanics, Asians, Jews, and others who are different because of religion or sexual orientation. The bottom-line is that all are hated or feared by some of the “majority.”
This hate and fear should be of concern to all of us for reasons of basic self-interest, if not basic humanity. Unless someone figures out how to reverse the orbit and rotation of the Earth to roll back time, the U.S. will become even more diverse. Already in Texas, non-Hispanic whites are only 39% of the population. Hispanics make up 40%, and Blacks 12%. If we want a strong economy, we need everyone to be a productive participant in that economy. If we want a vibrant democracy, everyone needs to be and feel that they are active members of that democracy.
As Rodney King, the first widely-reported and recorded victim of a police-beating, is reported to have asked: Why can’t we all just get along?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.