One of the most important things that I learned in my years as a manager in a public agency is that decisions can be made in one of two ways. The first is with a clearly defined desired outcome and with the use of the best information available. The second is shooting from the hip, or the lip, ignoring information and with fuzzy notions of what is to be achieved.
I started thinking about this as I followed the happenings — or non-happenings — over the past several months in Austin. A key non-happening was protecting our kids from gun violence. Establishing a goal should be simple. In recent years, we’ve had way too many mass shootings. And every year nearly 4,000 Texans die from gun violence, including 400 kids. We also have an abundance of information from around the nation and the world. Gun regulations do reduce gun deaths. We need only look to our neighbors to the North. Canada, which has stricter gun laws, has a gun death rate that is about one-sixth of the rate in the US. Information from recent mass shootings in Texas strongly suggest that raising the age to purchase assault-style weapons could have stopped those killers. But our “representatives” couldn’t even take that simple step of raising the age from 18 to 21. They shot from the lip, or maybe it was from the campaign treasury.
Another non-happening was property tax relief. The rhetoric around this perennial high-priority topic usually centers on the need to reduce the burden of property taxes so that Grandpa and Grandma can afford to stay in their homes. If this was truly the objective, the information is available to craft an approach that would achieve it. The information was certainly available for the analysts who concluded that the proposal that almost passed would have sent most of the tax relief to the wealthy owners of high-end homes and commercial properties. Perhaps the real goal was not focused on Grandpa and Grandma.
A final non-happening was school funding — or maybe it was school choice. It’s clear to most people that state funding for education has not kept pace with costs, pushing more the burden to local property taxes. It’s also clear that tight budgets have had an adverse impact on education. This is most obvious in the growing teacher shortage in the state. This is where choice enters the picture. Some folks seem to think that allowing parents to move students to private schools at the taxpayers’ expense will improve the educational experience and force public schools to improve. Those who hold these views ignore thirty years of experience from other states. Study after study have concluded that the performance of students who opt for private schools is no better — and often worse — than the students who stay in public schools. Moreover, most studies have also concluded that vouchers have a negative impact on public schools since dollars are syphoned away to private institutions.
Among the things that passed, is a bill that allows that state Secretary of State to take control of elections in Harris County — only in Harris County. The stated objective is, of course, election integrity. Apparently, the other 253 counties of the state have demonstrably fair elections. If any data was brought to bear on this decision, it must have been the fact that Houston tends to vote Democratic in most elections. This must be a case of intentionally fuzzy or misleading objective statements. The real objective — keeping the current majority party in power — simply would not play well with the public.
In summary, the elected folks in Austin need to make decisions on what’s in the best interest of the people of Texas rather than what pushes the party agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.