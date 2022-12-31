It’s January, the close of the holiday season, a time when we often evaluate the past and look to the future. It’s also a time when we feel empathetic to the people around us. It’s a good time to think about people who are less fortunate, the poor.
Too often we think about the people in various economic categories in very personal and stereotypical ways. We should consider whether our public policies favor some and disadvantage others. Those policies may also operate to the detriment of us all.
A group of economists from the US and Europe created and maintain the World Inequality Database. In it they document the changing distribution of overall wealth and of annual income in many countries around the world. Their data for the income distribution in the US goes back to the start of the Twentieth Century, the age of “Robber-Barons.” At that time the top 1% of the economic pyramid captured about 22% of the nation’s total income. The bottom half of the population captured about 14%. By the 1970s, the bottom half was capturing about 20% of the total. The top 1%, only about 11%. By 2020, the pattern was again reversed, with the bottom half at about 13% and the 1% near 20%. The distribution of total wealth followed a similar pattern, with the 1% now holding more than 35% of the countries’ total wealth.
This huge inequality makes it hard for our democracy to function properly. Wealth allows campaign contributions and employs lobbyists. Second, it slows our economy. When a large slice of the population doesn’t have enough money to really take part in that economy, the total economy falters. Third, poverty harms our health and reduces our longevity. In Bexar County, the difference in life expectancy between the richest and poorest census districts is nearly 20 years. Finally, it kills the American Dream.
This situation is largely the result of public policies that our elected officials have put in place on our behalf. Those policies could be changed.
Our tax code is regressive. In 1950, the poorest Americans paid less than 20% of their income in total — state, federal and local — taxes. The wealthiest paid about 70%. In 2018, the richest paid about 22%. The poorest, 25%. In Texas, state and local taxes consume about 13% of the poor’s income, and about 3% of the 1%’s income.
We treat health as a commodity, rather than a right. Those who are unable to take part in our economy are left without access to routine care or access to wholesome food.
The price of housing has far outpaced the rise in wages, leaving many paying 40 to 50% of their income for a place to live.
Our criminal justice system leaves people impoverished and with a life-long mark that makes it hard to get a job or a loan.
Many poor people, who might be able to work, cannot afford or have no access to safe childcare. State and federal subsidy programs often have waiting lists that are years long. As a result, some people are not working, and many kids have early childhood experiences that reinforce a cycle of poverty.
We fund and administer our schools in ways that produce rich and poor districts, isolating students from poor homes and limiting their personal horizons.
We have turned our back on higher education, both four-year college and tech schools, at least from a financial perspective. Reduced public funding has forced fees and tuition up. Poor kids face a choice — debt, or no higher education.
Finally, over the past 50 years, we have adopted many labor policies that have kept wages down. The minimum wage has lost 40% of its value since the late 1960s. Anti-union measures have reduced union membership to 1920s levels. Lack of paid sick and family leave make incomes uncertain.
It took us 50 years to bumble into this situation. It will take time to find our way out. But since public policy contributed to inequality, it can contribute to a more equal society.
