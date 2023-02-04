The folks we selected to conduct our business are now gathered in Austin to deal with that business. Their primary responsibility over the next months is to assemble a budget to allocate public funds to priority issues over the next two years. Hopefully, their priorities will match ours.
Creating a budget this time will likely be both easier and more complex than in past years. Easier because the state treasury is awash in funds. More complex because the treasury is awash in funds. The Comptroller forecasts a budget surplus of roughly $33 billion, most of it the result of higher-than-expected revenues in the current budget period. This much extra money means they won’t have to say no as often, but when they do, they can’t say it was because of lack of funds.
Our state has many needs. Any of them could be considered priorities for public funding. First on my list is public education. Even after the positive steps taken in the last budget cycle, our K-12 schools are funded with nearly 60% property taxes and about 40% state dollars. Most agree that a 50/50 split would be appropriate. Increasing the state share could have benefits beyond making clear the importance of educating our young people. It could have a positive impact on the burden of property taxes, an issue that is of concern in every legislative session. It could also begin to deal with the state’s teacher shortage by increasing pay to a level that attracts people to the profession.
Education is also second on my list, higher education. In past budgets, when resources were tight and something had to give, our universities and colleges gave. Less state funding forced tuition up. Student debt rose along with tuition. When things are not as tight, we should increase our support for higher education, reducing the debt burden on students and making it clear that education is a public benefit.
Next, we have the grid. Two years ago, we had a cold snap and people froze in their homes. Last summer, we had a record number of 100-degree days and the grid stuttered. We’ll have more cold and more heat. Let’s fix the system so that people don’t suffer.
An energy-related item is also fourth on my list. Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas. It is a direct health hazard, and it contributes to climate change. More than half of the methane in the atmosphere comes for low-producing gas and oil wells. Texas has a ton of those wells. It should be a priority to cap those wells and to strengthen that state’s ability to monitor and regulate them. Since many are owned by some of the most profitable companies in history, monitoring and regulating could also avoid any future need for public funds to clean them up.
Lifting poor people out of poverty should be another priority. In this rich state 14% of our people live below the poverty line. Worse still about one in every five of our kids below the age of 18 live in poverty. Better access to health care. Greater emphasis on affordable housing. Better job training programs. Improved childcare programs. The menu of options is very long, but we should start.
Finally, let’s invest in state government. I’m certainly not an expert on Texas state government, but it seems wrong that some of the people hired to administer programs for the poor are so poorly paid that they could qualify for the programs they manage. It also seems wrong that the agency charged with protecting our most at-risk kids can’t keep enough workers to do its job.
Several hundred bills have been filed to start the legislative session. Some deal with the topics listed. Most are dead-on-arrival. Let us hope that legislators have the wisdom to address at least some of the real issues that confront us.
