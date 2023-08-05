Ernie Wittwer

Ernie Wittwer is a resident of New Braunfels. Retired after a career in public service, he is a monthly contributor to this page.

July 2023 is now in the books as the hottest month in history, not just in Texas or the USA, but across the world. Some scientists say that it may be the hottest month in the last 125,000 years.

Here in New Braunfels, we’ve had nearly a month of triple degree temperatures. Phoenix has done us better with a month of 110-degree temperatures. The heat wave has also moved north, with near triple-degree temperatures in places like Washington, DC, New York, and Boston — even 90+ temperatures in Alaska.

Bob King

Clearly we are in a warm earth cycle. Whether or to what extent it is man-made is another, more difficult question, and whether it is something mankind can manage seems preposterous to me.

Our choices are 1) to adapt, or 2) to embark on a Quixotic effort to manage it. Clearly I would argue for #1. Our species now sits atop the animal kingdom because we are adaptable. We have survived many eons of ever-changing climate. I’d advise we stop with the government incentives to build industry and accumulate populations in low-lying areas. No more FEMA subsidized flood insurance. If people want to live in Malibu, Key Biscayne, Easthampton, Martha’s Vineyard etc., it should be at their risk, not mine. Sadly, the same applies to New Orleans. Agribusiness will adapt on its own if we let landowners make their own decisions. Planting is a year-to-year exercise, and we need not mess that up with more government.

To try to manage it is foolish. Our climate future is in the hands of China, India, Brazil, and one day, Africa. If their citizens desire to climb towards our standard of living, hydrocarbons are an absolute requirement. To prevent that is impossible unless you do so with absolute hegemony of the Global North, and China is already too powerful for that.

Basically, the climate decision now is to adapt naturally, or to concede ever more authority to an already authoritarian government.

Adapt!

