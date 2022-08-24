SAN ANTONIO — “Build the pack. We’ve got your back.”
Those seven words are more than just a catchy motto for Davenport High School’s football program, which is entering its first season as a full-fledged member of UIL’s gridiron fraternity in 2022. Head coach J.D. Zimmerhanzel and his staff were tasked with constructing a program from scratch when the new school opened in August of 2020, and after getting a taste of varsity competition as an independent team last season, the Wolves are ready to bare their teeth and bite into a schedule that will no doubt bring plenty of fresh challenges.
“This year we’re actually in a district and we get the opportunity to make playoffs, so just the vibe and the atmosphere around this whole place is energetic,” Zimmerhanzel said. “We’re ready to show not only the district, but the state, what Davenport is all about.”
Outsiders might see the Wolves as the new kids on the block, but Davenport’s impressive locker room camaraderie is more commonly found within experience-laden groups. Senior offensive tackle Carter Traynor said that bond is something that will help Davenport as it faces a step up in competition level.
“Unlike most other teams in our district and in the area, we’ve been able to build our brotherhood the last three years — from freshmen and sophomores when we started and now we’re juniors and seniors,” Traynor said. “It’s kind of crazy how much we’ve been able to grow and how much we’ve been able to come together as a team.”
Last year, the Wolves went 6-4 against a mix of established UIL varsity teams, TAPPS schools and fellow UIL newcomers. Along the way, senior running back Shastin Golden said he and his teammates learned some very valuable lessons.
“The speed of the game is crazy,” Golden said. “That was something we had to adjust to, but we did really good. We’re a tempo team so we’re already going fast. Playing teams like Shiner, who had been to championships multiple years in a row, they’re experienced, so when we run plays, they already catch onto them. We’re glad we got to experience that last year, so we come into this year ready to go.”
Junior linebacker Zahir Livingston said one of the program’s goals this season is to spread the word that Davenport is synonymous with tough, physical football.
“I think we can go far and I feel we’re going to open a lot of people’s eyes,” Livingston said. “That’s one thing we want, is to be respected around the area.”
The Wolves’ offense will once again feature Golden, who amassed more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a junior. At quarterback, junior Triston Hamlin is back as the trigger man, while his top targets on the outside will likely include junior tight end/wide receiver Emmet Greiman and junior wide receiver Kyler Payne.
Livingston may also see some reps at running back to bring more power and elusiveness to the Wolves’ backfield.
Up front, Traynor said he’ll likely be joined by right guard Anthony Rodriguez, center Bubba Thompson, left guard Angelo Ybarra and left tackle Jack Saberon.
“We’re ready to eat,” Traynor said of the O-line. “They say we’re undersized, but they don’t know what’s coming.”
Defensively, Livingston — who was chosen as the District 13-4A-I Preseason Defensive MVP by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football — is the centerpiece for the Wolves at linebacker. Senior Judge Erickson looks to strengthen that position at outside linebacker, as does junior Donovan Kirby.
At the point of attack, defensive ends Richard Horton and Gianni Evans-Williams look to occupy the edges, while Zimmerhanzel said there’s been a bit of a position battle at nose guard.
The coach also sees Davenport’s secondary as one of its biggest strengths.
“Our secondary is one of the best that I’ve ever coached between Jaidyn Soverall at corner and Darion Brown at the other corner,” Zimmerhanzel said. “I don’t know what the offensive coordinator is going to do because either one you throw at is going to be a tough matchup.”
Soverall, a senior, said he credits Brown with helping him get acclimated to the position last season.
“He taught me a lot of stuff I need to know in my first year starting,” Soverall said. “He was a good guy to take me under his wing and show me the ropes of playing corner.”
Soverall also said that getting a taste of varsity football took away some of the mystique surrounding Davenport’s opponents at that level.
“I learned there’s no difference between the other teams and us,” Soverall said. “We all put our shoes on in the morning to come play football.”
The Wolves’ district schedule this season will include Canyon Lake, Lampasas, Taylor, Burnet and Marble Falls. Before Davenport dives into league play, though, it’s slated to begin the 2022 regular season this Friday with a road game against Victoria West at 7:30 p.m.
Livingston said kickoff can’t arrive soon enough.
“Knowing that there’s a game, that puts you in a different mindset,” Livingston said. “You’re not scrimmaging — this isn’t practice anymore. This is 11-on-11, good on good, dog versus dog. That’s what I live for. I love being physical. I have no words for how excited I am for this Friday.”
