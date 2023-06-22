Billboards line the winding curves of State Highway 46 near Spring Branch, advertising home lots for sale and new developments under construction.
But on Honey Creek Ranch, the trees and grasslands aren’t going anywhere.
The 515-acre western Comal County ranch will now be preserved as part of the Honey Creek State Natural Area, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) officials announced Thursday.
The state recently bought the acreage for $25 million from landowners Ronnie and Terry Urbanczyk.
Ronnie Urbanczyk said he is proud to protect the land that his family has called home for the last three decades.
“We need to save every little bit of Texas that we can,” he said.
The ranch acquisition will help preserve the Honey Creek headwaters.
Brandon Lopes-Baca, superintendent for Guadalupe River State Park and Honey Creek State Natural Area, said the acquisition will prevent pollution from entering the watershed.
“All of that commercial property, residential property, if that had been formed, this is what it would have impacted,” Lopes-Baca said.
“The nutrient balance that’s inside this creek is so good.”
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality considers Honey Creek a pristine stream because of its exceptional water quality and diverse wildlife.
The creek supports at-risk species, including the Comal blind salamander and the golden-cheeked warbler.
A Honey Creek Ranch conservation deal has been in the works for years.
Thursday’s official announcement is a victory for residents and conservation groups who want to protect land, water and wildlife from rapid development.
Preserving vital habitat takes time, said Suzanne Scott, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Texas.
“It is more critical than ever that we protect and preserve even more ecosystems just like this one here,” Scott said.
Comal County’s population has skyrocketed in the last decade.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county grew by nearly 49% from 2010, when the total population was 108,472, to more than 161,000 people in 2020.
The growth shows no signs of stopping.
From 2021 to 2022, more than 10,000 new residents moved to the county.
Land developers continue to capitalize on that growth.
It’s not unusual for Hill Country families to sell or subdivide their acreage for housing developments at a hefty price.
The Urbanczyk family had once considered selling the land for more than twice as much to a developer.
Subdivision plans outlined at least 1,600 homes, three schools and a wastewater treatment site.
But the family reversed course, and instead pursued a park deal with the state and nonprofit groups.
“This is our home,” Urbanczyk said. “We raised our children here — we’ve watched our grandchildren learn to love the land.”
The landowner urged other Texans who are retiring from ranching to also consider preservation deals instead of selling to developers.
TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz said Honey Creek Ranch adds an important “piece to the mosaic” of public land in the Hill Country.
With ink on the sale documents barely dry, the agency has yet to craft a public use plan for the acreage.
Lopes-Baca noted that the ranch already has well-maintained facilities and roads.
The family has worked for years to clear invasive species and promote a wildlife habitat.
TPWD will decide how much land will be open for public recreational opportunities such as hiking, camping and fishing.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, applauded the Comal County family for being good land stewards.
“What a selfless and generous decision that the Urbanczyks made,” the New Braunfels Republican said. “Instead of manufactured rooftops, it’s preserving the hills, the trees, the cicadas that are serenading us today, the wildlife, everything you see here today.”
The state purchase was funded with help from The Nature Conservancy, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, the Land and Water Conservation Fund and private donations.
In 2022, a similar coalition of state and environmental groups worked to secure a conservation easement on 621 acres of the nearby Honey Creek Spring Ranch, owned by the Moore family.
The Lone Star State is at a crossroads when it comes to land acquisitions for public recreation and habitat protection.
This fall, Texas voters will decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment establishing the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Dick Scott said the fund would pay for the creation and improvement of state parks.
“This is for all the future generations of Texans,” he said.
