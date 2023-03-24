FISCHER — With the rival Wimberley Texans in town, Canyon Lake senior Griffen Williams wasn’t about to let the Hawks fall to 0-4 in District 27-4A competition.
Williams put forth a Herculean effort Wednesday to fuel a crucial 17-11 victory for the Hawks, who improved to 11-6-1 overall and 1-3 in league competition.
Williams finished the night 5 for 5 with three home runs, including a grand slam, and 11 RBIs. The senior, who is set to play for Blinn College following graduation, gave the Hawks a quick 3-0 lead after belting a three-run blast in the top of the first inning.
This came after Williams, who was also Canyon Lake’s starting pitcher, retired the side in order in the top half of the frame.
Wimberley (10-7-1, 2-2) plated six straight runs to seize a 6-3 edge after three complete innings, but the Hawks had more fireworks in store in the bottom of the fourth. After Chase Anderson used an RBI single to drive in Michael Anderson, Williams crushed another three-run homer to help the Hawks regain the lead at 9-6.
Canyon Lake extended its advantage to 13-6 in the fifth, but the Texans rallied with five runs in the top of the sixth.
However, Williams put the contest out of reach with his third home run of the game, which came in the form of a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth.
Hayden Baker drove in two for the Hawks, while Luke Roskin collected the win in relief of Williams. Roskin tossed 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on five hits while striking out three.
