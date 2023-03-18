William Renke Stoeltje, 48, of Austin, Texas passed away on March 11, 2023. He was born to Joe William Stoeltje and Annie Mae Luersen Stoeltje in New Braunfels, Texas on October 5, 1974. He is survived by his loving parents, Joe and Annie, extended family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Stoeltje.
Public Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Committal Service with burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Christus Children’s Hospital at: The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation – PO Box 1661, San Antonio, Texas 78296-1661.
