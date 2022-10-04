HOUSTON — New Braunfels Christian Academy got its first victory of the season at Lutheran North, 33-15, on Friday night.
The win is the Wildcats’ (1-4) first since transitioning to an 11-man team from a six-man squad.
The change has been challenging for the Wildcats, losing their first four games by an average of 40 or more points.
“It’s a relief,” NBCA head coach John Bronkhorst said. “I feel great for the kids. They’ve worked so hard since last May when we started spring ball to get to this point. It’s been a rough early go. We expected that we were gonna have those bumps in the road, having made that transition from six-man to 11-man. We haven’t made it easy on ourselves a ton, but it was fun to watch them on Friday night just get over that hump… It was a fun bus ride home from Houston.”
The Wildcats got the early first-quarter lead, going up 12-0 by the end of the period.
The Lions responded with two scores in the second quarter, as senior Stephen Eifert ran for a 5-yard touchdown run, followed by the defense forcing a safety, cutting into the lead, 12-9.
Nearing the end of the first half, Wildcats’ quarterback Parker Joseph found wide receiver Cole Reynolds for a 48-yard touchdown, putting them up 19-9.
Out of the half, the Lions ran in a 6-yard rushing touchdown but missed the point after attempt, 19-15.
NBCA answered soon after as Joseph ran in for a 6-yard score to take a 26-15 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats got a pick-6 for 15 yards, solidifying their win, 33-15.
According to Bronkhorst, most of his roster coming into the season had never played 11-man football. The team had to rebuild itself and create offensive and defensive lines.
Even though the Wildcats had a series of tough losses going into the contest, Bronkhorst wanted them to place their focus on “the process” of transitioning to a new game format.
“We just talked about the process,” Bronkhorst said. “We tried to put a realistic expectation out there that we have the ability, [and] we have the talent to win games this year, but we can’t underestimate the whole process of transitioning to 11-man football… You can’t fall in love with just watching the scoreboard and thinking that’s your barometer and that’s your gauge.”
For Bronkhorst, the long-awaited victory symbolizes the team is gelling together and learning.
“I love coaching this group every single day,” Bronkhorst said. “They want to learn… What we’re seeing every single day is more and more confidence being built internally and individually with these kids, and that’s fun.”
The Wildcats will host Schertz John Paul II at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Wildcat Field.
