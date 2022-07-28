Kristin Brooke Parma loves cooking for her neighbors and sharing her latest dishes and creations. Her passion for cooking began in her childhood, when her dad would present her with “little menus” and they would share “hamburger bites” or a similar, simple dish. But the presentation of those simple dishes was half the fun.
Growing up in Oregon, she was an avid hiker, camper and lover of the great outdoors. She was not a hunter, but that all changed when she met her husband Adam Parma. Adam grew up participating in the Texas Youth Hunting Program.
She was sure how she would feel when she accompanied Adam on a hunting trip and he shot a deer with a bow and arrow.
“I felt gratitude for the animal,” she said. “And Adam wanted to make sure we found the deer and used every part of the animal. I felt a deep connection to the animal.”
The couple moved to Texas about eight years ago and reside on a small ranch in Adkins (between China Grove and La Vernia). Kristin has since become a bow hunter herself. She realized she could combine her passion for cooking and connection to community by offering wild game cooking classes.
“The best way I can explain it is with this analogy: Your neighbor doesn’t say ‘I found chicken thighs on sale at the store. Come share with me.’ But if you have your first hunting experience — your first deer — that is something you want to share,” Kristin explained.
As Engagement Coordinator with the Texas Wildlife Association, headquartered in New Braunfels, Kristin has been offering Hunt to Table wild game cooking classes, alongside Chris Mitchell, director of the Texas Youth Hunting Program. The classes are offered to TWA members at the new headquarters building on FM 1102.
The new classes are offered quarterly and provide lessons on new and unique ways to prepare wild game, as well as some of the more traditional dishes.
In February, class participants prepared pannas (pon haus).
The old German recipe, handed down in Chris’s family, utilizes those parts of the meat that are generally discarded.
“We make a good team,” Kristin said. “I am all about finesse and plating.”
Kristin, who explained that “we eat with our eyes,” found the dish to be challenging when it came to presentation.
“It kind of resembles Spam in appearance,” she explained.
On July 30, Kristin and Chris will present wild game appetizers and party planning. The menu will feature Wild Boar Vietnamese Spring Rolls and Venison Flautas.
Kristin said one of the most common conceptions about wild game cooking was that it was complicated.
“For the wild game spring rolls, you caramelize the meat and then learn how to assemble a spring roll,” she explained about the straightforward process.
Kristin said the lesson on cooking wild game appetizers provided a way to make wild game cooking less intimidating, turning wild game into small bites and snacks to share with neighbors. She also planned to create a large charcuterie platter for the cooking class.
The main point to remember when cooking wild game was not to overcook the meat, she added.
In September, Kristin and Chris will offer a lesson on tamale making.
“In December, we will offer a class on sausage making. There is a huge demand for that,” Kristin said. “The classes have provided another way for us to connect with our TWA members.”
During hunting season, Kristin also assists New School of Traditional Cookery Chef Jesse Griffiths (her mentor), based in Austin. The school teaches courses on utilizing local foods to their fullest.
TWA is a statewide membership organization that serves Texas wildlife and its habitat, while protecting property rights, hunting heritage, and the conservation efforts of those who value and steward wildlife resources, according to the TWA website www.texas-wildlife.org.
Registration for the TWA member quarterly cooking classes usually opens the month before each session.
Classes take place at the TWA headquarters at 6644 FM 1102. Members can check for updates on the website or call 210-826-2904.
