Federal officials said this week that children under age 5 might be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21 if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots.
He said the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers would meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.
Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it might take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.
“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said.
The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children’s hospitals and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.
Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.
“At the end of the day, we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.
Back here at home, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Comal County remained low, while the number of new virus cases continued to increase, likely attributed to omicron subvariants.
Local hospitals reported caring for two patients over the seven-day collection period from May 27-June 2.
On Monday, according to state data, there were at least 1,609 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, up 168 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 1.8% of total hospital beds statewide.
Health officials reported 183 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day collection period, up 31 from the week before, bringing the total number in the county to 31,240 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020. The number continued an upward trend with 143 new cases last week and 112 cases reported two weeks ago.
State data indicated that 3,860 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 5,221, an increase of 747 cases compared to last week’s average.
The county’s death toll rose to 552, with one death reported this week. County officials released no other information regarding the fatality.
State officials reported on Tuesday that new deaths were unchanged from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 86,817 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
According to state data, 65.05% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 65.66%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 58.47%.
Comal County has transitioned from a daily COVID report to a weekly report, but residents wanting daily virus data can find that information 24 hours a day on the public health web page at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Associated Press and Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
