Dear Mayor Linnartz,
I, my husband, and the room full of supporters of the LGBTQ+ community attending the June meeting of the Democrats of Comal County were shocked to hear that you refused to issue a proclamation honoring the Pride Community during national Pride recognition month. We understand that you offered an alternative which watered down the requested proclamation to a degree to make it worthless.
It is obvious where you stand in regards to this special community. As a leader elected to represent all the people of Comal County you have failed. Shame on you. When I heard you speak at one of our meetings before you were elected, I was impressed as you made your promise to serve the city of New Braunfels. You fooled me. I, and many, many other residents of New Braunfels will be keeping a close eye on you.
