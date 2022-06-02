He didn’t know it at the time, but a high school trip to Puerto Rico was the spark, the flicker, that started it all.
“I went to the bioluminescent bay. That experience stayed with me. It was so magical to be in the water that lights up, to be in a kayak in the mangroves,” said Ben Pfeiffer.
In 2009, he heard a brief story on NPR about how fireflies were disappearing. He began to wonder why this fascinating beetle and childhood favorite, was no longer illuminating Texas landscapes as much as it once had.
Just three months prior to hearing the NPR news report, Pfeiffer, who has a tech background but also has a degree in biology from Texas State University, bought the domain, firefly.org.
To his surprise, there was not much research available about the lightning bug. He began talking with entomologists and doing field research to find out more. He founded the nonprofit Firefly and Conservation Research and has been studying fireflies ever since.
The firefly researcher also is a Texas-certified Master Naturalist. He studies the flash patterns of fireflies, their behavior, life cycles and species diversity. He is working on a catalog of Texas and Southwest firefly species.
Most recently, he was on his way to Enchanted Rock near Fredericksburg in search of a firefly type that has not been seen since the 1940s.
The main purpose of the flashing, Pfeiffer said, is that it serves as a mating call. The male firefly lights up in search of females. The female fireflies flash back in response.
The flashing can also alert predators to stay away, Pfeiffer said. And sometimes, a firefly will flash to lure in another firefly — and eat it for dinner.
Many factors have contributed to the disappearance of fireflies in some regions, including loss of natural habitat and light pollution.
Their existence is important, Pfeiffer said, because they serve as nature’s pest control.
“They eat snails, slugs and worms,” he explained.
It is why he launched a Certified Firefly Habitat program about eight months ago. The program includes a firefly habitat sign as well as a guide for setting up a firefly habitat.
Pfeiffer said four components of a firefly habitat included:
1) Undisturbed cover for adults and larvae;
2) Plant diversity and plants that hold in moisture (such as the natural plant life seen along a riparian corridor);
3) Dark skies, avoiding light pollution; and
4) Restricting pesticide use.
Pfeiffer said he hoped that the certification program would help fireflies shine bright again not just in the New Braunfels area, but elsewhere as well.
Peak months for fireflies are June and September.
The website, firefly.org, in addition to offering the Certified Firefly Habitat program and sign ($45) offers a wealth of information, including information tips on a favorite childhood pastime — catching fireflies. He also offers a list of where, and when, to view synchronous fireflies across the United States and elsewhere. The mission of the website is to support firefly research and conservation and to spread the word that fireflies need our help.
Pfeiffer is available to conduct presentations for neighborhood organizations as well as firefly walks and field ID for personal property or nature preserve.
