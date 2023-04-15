Many social and economic factors contribute to one’s overall health. A discussion paper in the National Academy of Medicine indicates an estimated 80-90 percent of our overall health is influenced by what are called the social determinants of health (SDOH). Access to dental and medical care are certainly important to health, which I discussed in my previous two columns, and that access to health care is many times influenced by SDOH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines SDOH as “the nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes. They are the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live and age and the wider set of forces and systems shaping the conditions of daily life that affect health outcomes.” Simply put, circumstances of life, such as access to healthy food, income, affordable housing and transportation, can have a negative impact on overall health and wellbeing.
These SDOH affect our community, too. The Texas Medical Association reports that approximately one in six Texans live at or below the poverty line, and in New Braunfels more than 7,600 residents are affected by poverty. The high price of rent, increasing food costs and growing economic hardship puts many people on the bubble — forcing them to make tough decisions regarding where and how to spend money, often to the detriment of their health. Generally speaking, good health can prevent many illnesses, and everyone should have the chance to improve their health regardless of circumstances. Fortunately, there are a variety of organizations in our community working to address many of these SDOH.
Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) is a refuge for local uninsured patients with an income level less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level. VIM provides medical and dental care at no charge to individuals often in a particularly challenging season of life. Our physicians, nurses and staff provide care that is unique in today’s fast-paced environment by spending a little extra time with patients to address deeper needs surrounding circumstances that impact their health. It is in these moments where we gain understanding of how circumstances of life impact someone’s ability to manage their diabetes, blood pressure or chronic pain. It is important to understand and empathize with transportation limitations, lack of access to affordable, healthy food or responsibilities to care for an aging parent. These factors and many others can make a difference in the overall treatment of a patient. But it requires a willingness to listen to the patient, to take time to get to know them as an individual, take a few minutes to pray with them and perhaps offer a note of grace. Respecting the dignity of patients, regardless of their current life challenges, is core to our values at VIM.
While VIM removes the financial barriers that prevent many uninsured adults from receiving health care, the work staff and volunteers do is much more than that. Providing compassionate care and education empowers individuals to make healthy lifestyle choices. Behavioral health consultation further assists patients in navigating support systems necessary to address their unique SDOH. VIM also recognizes the importance of community support, engagement and collaboration with nonprofits dedicated to addressing these social issues. By understanding patient needs and challenges, VIM can introduce patients to other area nonprofits for access to affordable medications, food and other assistance. When patients are valued and equipped with knowledge and resources, it allows them to address the social determinants that may affect them personally and to take proactive steps to achieve positive health and life outcomes.
Compassionate care at VIM is made possible through the gifts of local churches, foundations, civic organizations and individuals. It is in this generosity that VIM can remain committed to caring for the health of others by providing health care that is personal, relational, and yes, even spiritual.
As we look to the future of health care in our community, I am excited to announce that with the help of the members of Oakwood Church, we will soon be breaking ground on a new VIM facility. This new facility will help staff and volunteers more efficiently address SDOH and improve access to health care for the uninsured in our community... more to come on that later.
No one is exempt from life’s circumstances, but many of us can lend a helping hand. I encourage you to explore the many local non-profits in our community that address SDOH and consider supporting them. Our community will be healthier for it. To discover more about VIM, visit nbcm.org.
