Each of us will need healthcare at some point in our lives. Having worked in the health care industry for more than 40 years, I have witnessed firsthand the benefits of having access to quality medical care — but not everyone receives the same level of access. Not everyone can afford to go see a doctor, get prescription medications or access to preventative testing and treatment.
In my last column, I addressed concerns about lack of dental care, and now I want to shed light on the national health care crisis. While access to medical care is a problem across the country, Texas claims the highest percentage of uninsured in the nation at approximately 18 percent, more than double the national rate. The problem is growing here in our community, too. In Comal County, 14.4 percent of residents do not have medical insurance. If you find yourself asking why, the answer is complex. Less than half of employers in Texas offer health insurance according to the Texas Medical Association. Although there are federal programs available, many do not meet the eligibility requirements.
The high cost of insurance, stacked on top of the rising cost of living and other economic challenges, creates barriers to health care. When people are forced to choose between going to the doctor or paying rent, they will likely choose the latter. Public and private insurance alone are just simply not enough to guarantee medical care to everyone who needs it. When medical problems arise, the uninsured tend to seek treatment from the emergency room. Texas Health and Human Services reports that 28.4 percent of avoidable ER visits were uninsured or self-pay.
The result is a ripple effect in costs. When people do not have access to medical care, it leads to more expensive problems that not only impact the uninsured, but our hospitals, physicians, and ultimately, each of us. Hospital emergency departments have the highest cost of service due to the availability of highly-trained physicians and nurses around the clock, every day of the year. In 2016, unsubsidized, uncompensated care provided by Texas hospitals cost $3.5 billion according to “The Impact of Uninsurance on Texas’ Economy,” a study by Texas Alliance for Health Care.
In a true emergency, the ER is exactly where we need to go — for stokes, heart attacks and other types of injuries, but they are not the best option for non-urgent issues or chronic illness. That is when we need a medical home, a primary care physician or an appropriate specialist. Yet, for those without insurance, the lack of a medical professional in their lives can lead to greater health and financial problems.
There are several programs that expand access, such as the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. While these programs help many people, they are not enough. Thousands of local residents are left without care, and charitable clinics help bridge that gap. The concept for the volunteers in medicine model of charitable clinics started with a group of physicians at Hilton Head Island who saw the need for health care for many of the service workers on the island. After members of Oakwood Church and McKenna Memorial Hospital learned about this concept in 2003, they recognized the potential benefits such a clinic could provide to our community. After years of planning, Oakwood Church founded New Braunfels Christian Ministries to open Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) on San Antonio Street in 2008.
VIM is a grassroots solution to meeting our community’s needs that is funded solely by grants and donations. Local patients with no insurance and an income level less than 250 percent of the federal poverty guidelines receive quality medical care without charge. Each year, VIM provides free access to care for 700 patients. Here, volunteer physicians and a caring staff provide a medical home for these patients, allowing those struggling with diabetes, high blood pressure and other common health problems the opportunity to take charge of their health. Patients receive regular monitoring of their labs, preventive care, health education, and even prescription assistance. Partnership with our local hospitals further extends care for patients through financial support of VIM operations and availability of charitable procedures for our patients when they qualify.
Providing better access to care improves patient health and can impact the economy, too. “The Impact of Uninsurance on Texas’ Economy” estimates that the Texas economy could lose $178.5 billion by 2040 as a result of lost patient earnings and “the value of poor health attributable to the lack of insurance.” When patients have improved access to health care, they are better suited to show up for work, be productive and earn a living. In some cases, access to health care can even help people, who may have been unemployed for some time, return to the workforce. We need to take care of the people in our community — not only because it’s the right thing to do, but it will also improve our community as a whole.
Regardless of whether you think health care is a right or a privilege, we can all agree it is a need. While we have discussed the need for access to dental and medical care, access to both is often determined by various social determinants of health. In the final column of our series, I will discuss more about these issues. In the meantime, you can discover more about VIM at nbcm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.