New Braunfels ISD board president Wes Clark recently submitted his resignation stating he would no longer have the necessary time to devote to the position due to unforeseen circumstances, the district announced Monday evening.
“It’s important to recognize the nine and a half years of dedicated service he has given to the board, and for this, we're tremendously grateful,” Vice President Eric Bergquist said during a board meeting on Monday evening. “It's really important to remember that this role that we do here is a completely voluntary position, and at times, it can be quite demanding on our time, but now, I think it's important to move on as a board.”
During a closed door session, the board weighed an appointment to fill the vacancy rather than a special election, but took no action. In the event of an appointment, the board will have 180 days to fill the seat.
Clark, who submitted his resignation on Saturday, Aug. 6, was first elected in 2013 in the trustee at large position, and reelected in 2016 and 2019. Recently, Clark ran for a fourth term during the May 7 elections to earn one of the two available at-large trustee seats up for grabs.
He won the first seat with the majority of votes followed by newcomer Megan Stratemann-Willis, who along with Clark was sworn in during a May board meeting.
During his nine years on the board, Clark was voted to act as board vice president in 2019 and served as board president since 2021.
Clark had been absent during the last two regularly scheduled board meetings and Bergquist has been leading the board’s meetings.
After a closed session Monday evening to discuss the reorganization of the board in light of Clark’s vacancy, it was determined Bergquist would take up the presidential role and pass the vice presidency to acting board secretary, Nancy York. Finally, Steve Minus of District 5 has been voted to fill the position of secretary.
