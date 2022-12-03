We’ve taken our -isms too far.
The latest buzzword in the media is ABLEISM. It surged to the forefront of our consciousness after the recent debate between Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. To recap, Fetterman had a stroke in May of this year and continues to deal with after-effects including aphasia, a language impairment. This affected his ability to answer questions during the debate, causing some to question his competency to perform were he elected as a U.S. Senator.
Is it fair to question someone’s competency for a certain job? Today, many people argue it is not fair and is discrimination. How dare you, they rage. Those questioning Fetterman’s competency, or President Biden’s for that matter, are accused of ableism.
Wikipedia defines ableism as “discrimination and social prejudice against people with disabilities or who are perceived to be disabled. Ableism characterizes people as defined by their disabilities and inferior to the non-disabled.”
Discrimination of all kinds takes place in society today and it needs to be addressed in concrete and meaningful ways. But where do we draw the line?
Ableism takes on many forms, with clear examples including the eugenics movement of the early 1900s and the mass murder of disabled people in Nazi Germany. But when we look at ‘everyday’ or ‘minor’ examples, the picture becomes more obscured. Ashley Eisenmenger of Accessliving.org gives the following examples: Casting a non-disabled actor to play a disabled character — ableism. Using the accessible bathroom stall when you can use the non-accessible stall without pain or injury — ableism. Framing a disability as inspirational in a play, movie, TV show, or commercial — ableism.
Have we gone too far?
“The Elephant Man” was a 1980 film about a severely deformed man named Joseph Merrick. The film addressed compassion and human dignity, winning six awards. But by the definition of ableism, it could not have been made. The actor playing the role of Merrick was not disabled. How dare you! And making a movie where someone witnesses compassion, human dignity, or is inspired because of a disability? How dare you!
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits discrimination and mandates accommodations for those with disabilities. A good and necessary thing until we take it to the extreme, and today, we are taking way too many things to the extreme.
A handicapped parking spot allows someone access nearer to the door of the establishment and accommodates for a much longer duration of time than say, the use of a bathroom stall. By law, handicap parking is considered hanidcapped only. Does the same law apply to handicapped restroom stalls, wheelchair ramps, and handicapped hotel rooms? By Eisenmenger’s definition, yes. I must disagree. These things are designed to provide access to the disabled. They were designed to accommodate. They are not considered to be for exclusive access. So where do we draw the line? Is a non-disabled person choosing to walk up the wheelchair ramp into a business demonstrating ableism?
I think the answer to the question is to use common sense. When we claim “Handicapped ONLY” we are segregating — bringing us right back to discrimination all over again.
Society has taken our “-isms” a step further and now defines micro-aggressions as everyday verbal or behavioral expressions that communicate a negative slight or insult. Examples include “falling on deaf ears,” “the blind leading the blind,” “you are crazy,” and “can I pray for you?” Even the term “blind spot” is ableism. Where do we draw the line?
Common sense, people. At the present rate, soon every single word in language will be offensive to someone. No one has control over what someone else says, but we each have control over how we let those words affect us. It comes back to the adage, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
Now back to my original question: Is it fair to question someone’s competency? For our society to function, people must be competent in the job they aspire to. Airline pilots, brain surgeons, cashiers, cab drivers, everyone needs to have the physical and/or mental capacity the given job requires, which requires someone, at some point, to assess that capacity. To say Lt. Gov. Fetterman is not competent to be a U.S. Senator, barring proof, is a sure form of ableism. But to question his competency, when he demonstrates a physical or mental incapacity, is not. There’s a difference.
Let’s all try to remember that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.